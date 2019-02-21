Travis Graham’s nightmare spell on the sidelines ends after joining Cape Town City
Travis Graham’s nightmare spell on the sidelines has come to an end after he signed a short-term contract with Cape Town City‚ the club confirmed on Thursday.
Graham has been drafted in to solve a midfield crisis after coach Benni McCarthy lost midfield stalwarts Thabo Nodada and Roland Putsche for the remainder of the season in their 3-0 Nedbank Cup victory over Highlands Park last Friday.
Graham was signed after a brief training stint and will be desperate to showcase his talent and get his career back on track after not kicking a ball in anger since the final day of the 2016/17 Premier Soccer League season.
He was sent to train with the reserves at former club Ajax Cape Town after pushing for a move away from the club‚ a stance that proved disastrous for both player and club as the Urban Warriors were relegated the next season without using one of their key players.
Graham should be in his prime at the age of 25‚ but instead has spent the last 18 months in limbo before finally being given a lifeline by City.
The central midfielder made 109 appearances for Ajax over five seasons having made his debut as a teenager in the 2012/13 season.
He later captained the team and was tipped as a future Bafana Bafana star before his contractual issues reared up at Ikamva.
The move to City‚ where he will compete with Teko Modise and Thato Mokeke for a central midfield role‚ gives him an opportunity to reignite his career and potentially seek the overseas move he craves.