Travis Graham’s nightmare spell on the sidelines ends after joining Cape Town City

Travis Graham’s nightmare spell on the sidelines has come to an end after he signed a short-term contract with Cape Town City‚ the club confirmed on Thursday.

Graham has been drafted in to solve a midfield crisis after coach Benni McCarthy lost midfield stalwarts Thabo Nodada and Roland Putsche for the remainder of the season in their 3-0 Nedbank Cup victory over Highlands Park last Friday.

Graham was signed after a brief training stint and will be desperate to showcase his talent and get his career back on track after not kicking a ball in anger since the final day of the 2016/17 Premier Soccer League season.

He was sent to train with the reserves at former club Ajax Cape Town after pushing for a move away from the club‚ a stance that proved disastrous for both player and club as the Urban Warriors were relegated the next season without using one of their key players.