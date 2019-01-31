Jomo fancies his Cup chances after 'big boys' bow out
National First Division (NFD) teams have knocked out four Premier Soccer League teams in this year's Nedbank Cup.
One of them is Jomo Cosmos, who beat Baroka 1-0 in Limpopo on Tuesday to advance to the last 16 of the competition.
The defending champions, Free State Stars, were beaten by Richards Bay at home in the first round of the competition.
Ezenkosi boss Jomo Sono will now rather avoid the tough remaining sides and get a favourable draw to increase their chances of progressing further.
There are eight PSL teams, seven from the NFD and one from the ABC Motsepe League remaining ahead of tonight's draw, which will start at 7pm and broadcast live on SuperSport channel 204.
Sono said after the win against Baroka that he fancies his side's chances of reaching the quarterfinals, but would like an easy draw.
"Last year we knocked Bidvest Wits out and we just hope we get an easy draw so that we can go on," said Sono.
"The big boys are not here and we fancy our chances, especially because [Orlando] Pirates and [Mamelodi] Sundowns are not here. Wits is also a problem, but we will give it a go."
The remaining teams:
PSL: Cape Town City, Bloemfontein Celtic, Kaizer Chiefs, Black Leopards, Golden Arrows, Chippa United, Highlands Park, Bidvest Wits
NFD: Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila, Richards Bay, TS Galaxy, Mbombela United,
Witbank Spurs, Jomo Cosmos, Cape Umoya, ABC Motsepe: The Magic FC