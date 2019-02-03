Mwape Musonda fires chilling warning to Premiership rivals
Black Leopards striker Mwape Musonda has fired a warning shot to his Absa Premiership top goalscorer title rivals and cautioned that he intends to shift into a higher gear in the club's 13 remaining league matches.
The Zambian-born striker won the Player of the month award for December-January this week as his goal-scoring form coincided with his team's ascent of the Premiership table under new English born coach Dylan Kerr‚ who also won the monthly coaches’ gong for the same period.
Musonda's goal-scoring spree could continue as early as Sunday when Leopards visit Bloemfontein Celtic at Dr Molemela Stadium in Bloemfontein.
“It is true that I haven’t done anything yet‚” said Musonda when talking about his league goal tally so far.
“I don’t think I’m satisfied with that number (eight) as a striker.
"If I’m going to be excited about scoring eight goals in 15 matches‚ then I don’t know what I’m doing as a striker.
“Obviously I have to keep working hard and hoping to score more‚ which I’m confident of doing now.
“The coach (Kerr) keeps me motivated and when he first came to the club he told me that he’s going to make me the top scorer and I think we are moving to the right direction.
“So I’m just happy to have him (Kerr) right now as a coach because he pushes me to work hard.”
Musonda is currently leading in the league’s goal scoring charts with eight strikes‚ closely pursued by Highlands Park attacking midfielder Mthobi Mvala and Cape Town City striker Siphelele Mthembu with seven goals each.
Kerr and the Lidoda Duvha faithful will be looking to Musonda to keep those goals coming when they meet a Phunya Sele Sele side that has struggled with consistency since coach Steve Komphela quit the side towards the end of last year.
A win for Leopards could see Kerr’s team surging closer to the top eight with 23 points from 18 games.