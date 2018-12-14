Tokelo Rantie is back in the footballing wilderness and set for a second year without playing after Cape Town City released him from his contract with them without him kicking a ball in anger.

Rantie’s departure has been low key‚ lost amid the excitement at the club at the arrival of Kermit Erasmus to bolster the striking department.

But City chairman John Comitis did reflect on Rantie’s exit‚ giving some insight into what went wrong with the attempt to restart the career of ex-Bafana Bafana striker.

“Tokelo’s issues are personal to him and I don t think [talking to the media] is the right platform for us to be discussing it‚” Comitis said.

“We are still in the background supporting Tokelo and we haven’t completely cut off ties with him. We are basically trying to see what a solution could be.