Rantie back home to fix his marriage

Forward Tokelo Rantie has left Cape Town City but it's for his own good.

Despite reports that he's parted ways with the Citizens, Sowetan has established through club sources that the ball is in his court to fix his personal problems and return to see through his three-year contract that he signed a few months ago.

"It's not a secret that he's got problems with his marriage, but that doesn't mean he has left the club. Even the chairman [John Comitis] has spoken openly that Tokelo has problems and needs space to attend to them," said our source yesterday.

"He stopped training last week and went home [to Parys in the Free State]. We don't know how long he would be away, though, because it depends on when he's able to solve his problems."