Baroka's cup win inspires rivals City

Polokwane City skipper Jabu Maluleke has vowed that his team will not put their foot off the pedal against provincial homeboys Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila in the Nedbank Cup first round tonight at Peter Mokaba Stadium (7.30pm).

Rise and Shine have been the surprise package in the Absa Premiership where they are among the title-chasing pack in the league.

"It's important that we continue the momentum that we have in the league and go all out like [we do in] every other game," Maluleke, 36, said.

"So the plan is to pick up from where we left off against Bidvest Wits at the weekend. They [Tshakhuma] will be motivated to play against us so we must just continue doing what we do."