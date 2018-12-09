City's Maluleke mum about overseas move

Polokwane City veteran midfielder Jabu Maluleke could find himself on the books of Turkish club Goztepe SK if the interest in him finally bears fruit.

The City captain, who has scored twice so far this season, is in line to follow in the footsteps of former Kaizer Chiefs midfield general Siphiwe Tshabalala by signing with an overseas club in the twilight of his career.

Maluleke, 37, was coy when Sunday World spoke to him this week about the possibility of playing abroad. He did not deny or confirm the prospects of a move abroad.

"Look, for now there is nothing I can say. I'll be in contact with you soon," the shy Maluleke said.

When pressed to confirm whether the Turkish Super Lig side, currently 11th on the log had contacted him or his agent, again he was evasive and would not reveal much.

"I don't want to say anything at the moment."