Chilli Boys under no pressure against Sundowns in Cup clash

Chippa United coach Clinton Larsen has told his players to "enjoy the occasion" and that "there is no pressure" ahead of their Nedbank Cup last 32 fixture against Mamelodi Sundowns at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday (3pm).

The Port Elizabeth-based side are coming off a timely Premiership bottom of the league victory over Martizburg United.

They beat the Team of Choice 2-0 at the weekend and now former Golden Arrows mentor Larsen told his players to relax and take the game as it comes.

"Sundowns are the best team in the league, it is going to be difficult. But there is no pressure on us. The most important thing for us is to do well in the league and climb out of the zone that we are in," Larsen said.