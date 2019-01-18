Mamelodi Sundowns need to beat Wydad Casablanca anyhow, pretty or ugly — just get the three points‚ Downs goalkeeper Kennedy Mweene said.

If you were to single out a team that has stood between Sundowns and a repeat of their 2016 Champions League success‚ it would be their group A opponents at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday night‚ Wydad.

The Moroccan giants expelled Sundowns on penalties in the quarterfinals of the 2017 Champions League (ACL) after both teams won their home legs 1-0.

Wydad were champions that year.

In 2018’s group stage opening game Downs blew a 1-0 lead when left-back Tebogo Langerman stopped playing, believing the ball had gone behind for a goal kick‚ in a 1-1 draw.

Sundowns lost 1-0 away‚ and finished third in the group‚ exiting before the quarterfinals.