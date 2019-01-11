Bucs, Sundowns out to conquer Africa

Mamelodi Sundowns' readiness to conquer Africa again will be put to test when they face Nigeria's Lobi Stars in their first CAF Champions League group stage match at Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium tonight (6pm).

The 2016 Champions League winners will take on Lobi Stars without striker Jeremy Brockie, who's suspended.

Lobi Stars, however, have their own worries with key players Anthony Agbaji, Samad Kadiri and Sikiru Alimi having reportedly abandoned ship and left for overseas clubs.

The hosts have not been defeated in their last 16 matches at home. But the Brazilians have garnered some valuable experience in this competition. They are in the group stage for the fourth time in a row.

The likes of Denis Onyango, Hlompho Kekana, Tiyani Mabunda and Gaston Sirino would be key for the Tshwane side as they seek a good start in their group, which includes 2017 champions Wydad Casablanca (Morocco) and Asec Mimosas (Ivory Coast), who are also in action tonight.