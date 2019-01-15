'Country let Chippa down'

A friend of the late former Bafana Bafana legend Phil "Chippa" Masinga says it is sad that people forget about the good that he did while still alive but remember every bad decision he made in life.

Chippa's friend Skake Thamae said Masinga was an artistic player. "Chippa", as he was affectionately known in soccer circles, died on Sunday at a Johannesburg hospital after suffering from cancer.

Thamae met him when he was only 16 years.

At the time, Chippa and his brother Shakes Masinga were staying at Buffelsfontein mine in Stilfontein but attended school in Khuma township where Thamae was staying.

He said that was where their friendship started. "We recruited him to come and join our team Rovers at the township. Skinny and nimble-footed as he was, Chippa was an artful player, a complete striker. He was scoring goals like it was out of fashion."

Thamae said Chippa ended up joining Rover's first team before him because he was more skillful.