Sad Masinga nearly quit over abuse

I'm sorry to hear that the abuse the late Phil Masinga endured at the hands of Bafana Bafana fans nearly caused him to walk away.

As Orlando Pirates striker Thamsanqa Gabuza showed, it can affect players in a big way. As football fans we need to question the way we do things. Players are human beings too.

In a country where coaches have left the stadium in the back of a police van under police guard, things can get out of control. Masinga handled the whole situation like a professional. He never remonstrated with fans. With that said, Masinga will go down as one of the best players we ever had.

One thing that made him stand out from other strikers was that he had the ability to create his own goals.

The hat-trick he scored against Kaizer Chiefs in the 1991 BP Top 8 was something special. It's a pity Jomo Cosmos ended on the losing side that day. The goal that took Bafana to the World Cup in France was the highlight of his career. What a spectacular goal it was. He also played overseas at a time when our players were still prepared to tough it out. Sadly, those days seem far away.

As football fans, we'll miss him dearly and cherish his contribution.

Richardson Mzaidume,e-mail