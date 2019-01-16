Chiefs push for Frosler release
It's been a quiet PSL January transfer window but there could still be some movements in the remaining two weeks before it closes on January 31.
Kaizer Chiefs have snapped up right-back Reeve Frosler from Bidvest Wits on a pre-contract, but are pushing to have him on board in this current window.
Frosler, who turned 21 a few days ago, will join Amakhosi on July 1, but Chiefs are negotiating to have him early.
Chiefs are also thought to be chasing goalkeeper Darren Keet, who's in the last six months of his contract with the Clever Boys.
Some reports, though, suggest he's keen on a return to Europe, where the 29-year-old played for Belgian outfit K.V. Kortrijk.
Over at Mamelodi Sundowns, it appears a few players may go on loan. George Lebese and Lucky Mohomi, both midfielders, are reportedly on SuperSport United's radar and could move there on loan.
In terms of new signings, the Brazilians appear to be keen on Thabo Mnyamane of SuperSport.
Downs, meanwhile, will welcome Zimbabwe's under-20 striker Delic Murimba, 19, for a 10-day assessment following his impressive Cosafa U-20 Championships campaign in Zambia last month, where he finished as joint top scorer.
Confirmed movements in this window:
Amazulu OUT: Mabhuti Khenyeza (retired).
Baroka IN: Rodwell Chinyengetere (FC Platinum, Zimbabwe)OUT: Mpho Kgwaswane, Toriq Losper, Bheki Maliba, Thabo Moseki (TS Sporting), Charles Molapo, Hussein Shabani, Zama Dlamini (Real Kings).
Bidvest Wits IN: Prince Nxumalo, Brandon Petersen (both Ajax), Sinethemba Jantjie (Free State Stars), Phathutshezo Nange (Leopards) *all have signed pre-contracts and as things stand, they will join on July 1.
Bloemfontein Celtic OUT: Roggert Nyundu (TS Sporting, loan).
Cape Town City IN: Thato Mokeke (Chippa) OUT: Mpho Matsi, Judas Moseamedi (both Maritzburg, loan).
Chippa United IN: Phetso Maphanga (Pirates - loan) OUT: Thabo Nthethe, Jabulani Shongwe, James Okwuosa, Buyani Sali, Miguel Timm, Thato Mokeke (Cape Town City).
Free State Stars OUT: William Twala, Thabang Klaas, Cesaire Gandze, Maboke Matlakala.
Maritzburg United IN: Thabiso Kutumela (Pirates), Judas Moseamedi, Mpho Matsi (CT City, - both loan).
Orlando Pirates OUT: Lyle Foster (Monaco, France), Phetso Maphanga (Chippa - loan).
Polokwane City IN: Charlton Mashumba (Cosmos).