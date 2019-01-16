Chiefs push for Frosler release

It's been a quiet PSL January transfer window but there could still be some movements in the remaining two weeks before it closes on January 31.

Kaizer Chiefs have snapped up right-back Reeve Frosler from Bidvest Wits on a pre-contract, but are pushing to have him on board in this current window.

Frosler, who turned 21 a few days ago, will join Amakhosi on July 1, but Chiefs are negotiating to have him early.

Chiefs are also thought to be chasing goalkeeper Darren Keet, who's in the last six months of his contract with the Clever Boys.

Some reports, though, suggest he's keen on a return to Europe, where the 29-year-old played for Belgian outfit K.V. Kortrijk.