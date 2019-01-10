Bidvest Wits have signed Phathutshedzo Nange from Blacks Leopards to register a fourth signing in the opening 10 days of the transfer window.

The 27-year-old has made a strong impression with his driving midfield play in his debut season in the Premier Soccer League and joins the leaders on a two-year deal.

He has made 11 starts for newly promoted Leopards this season‚ scoring twice‚ including against Kaizer Chiefs in the Telkom Knockout tie at FNB Stadium in October.

Nange has spent four and half season with Leopards‚ largely under the radar in the National First Division.