Friendship takes back seat

It's all fun and games outside the field for Kaizer Chiefs forward Leonardo Castro and his countrymen across town at Mamelodi Sundowns.

But the dinner meetings, friendly chats and all will take the back seat when Castro clashes against centre-back Ricardo Nascimento at FNB Stadium tomorrow (3.30pm).

"I know most of the players from Sundowns and they also know me. So it's not easy when we know each other," said Castro, who played for the Brazilians from 2015-2018 before switching to Amakhosi.

"We don't talk about the game, but just about our partnerships [friendships], because outside the field I'm friends with the South American players at Sundowns.

"We're so close with [Jose Ali] Meza, [Gaston] Sirino and Nascimento," he said.