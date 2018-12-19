Kaizer Chiefs suffer Khama Billiat injury blow
Khama Billiat will miss Kaizer Chiefs' crucial Caf Confederation Cup clash against Elgeco Plus FC on Saturday after he was ruled out with a muscle injury Wednesday.
Chiefs travel to Madagascar on Friday and the club's spokesperson Vina Maphosa confirmed that the influential player would definitely not make an appearance at the Stade d'Analamanga.
Billiat‚ who has been in brilliant form for Amakhosi this season‚ suffered the injury during their 3-0 over Elgeco Plus in the first leg at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban last weekend where Philani Zulu scored the opener and Leonardo Castro netted a brace late in the game.
The Zimbabwean is not the only Chiefs player in the treatment room and has been joined by Ramahlwe Mphahlele (knee)‚ Eric Mathoho (ankle)‚ Ryan Moon (eye) and Zulu (face fracture).
“He (Billiat) is out for two weeks and has been ruled out for this match against Elgeco Plus‚” Maphosa said.
But coach Ernst Middendorp has some good news as defender Mario Booysen has been cleared to travel to Indian Ocean Island as Chiefs continue their quest for a place in the group stages.
Dumisani Zuma is one of the options that Middendorp could turn to when he attempts to fill the huge void created by Billiat's absence.
Zuma could join the attacking department that includes Andriamirado 'Dax' Andrianarimanana‚ Lebogang Manyama with Willard Katsande covering for them as the destroyer.
Middendorp has made it clear that they want to win this continental encounter and it starts at 1.30pm (SA time).