Kaizer Chiefs suffer Khama Billiat injury blow

Khama Billiat will miss Kaizer Chiefs' crucial Caf Confederation Cup clash against Elgeco Plus FC on Saturday after he was ruled out with a muscle injury Wednesday.

Chiefs travel to Madagascar on Friday and the club's spokesperson Vina Maphosa confirmed that the influential player would definitely not make an appearance at the Stade d'Analamanga.

Billiat‚ who has been in brilliant form for Amakhosi this season‚ suffered the injury during their 3-0 over Elgeco Plus in the first leg at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban last weekend where Philani Zulu scored the opener and Leonardo Castro netted a brace late in the game.