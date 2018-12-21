History favours Chiefs as they travel to Madagascar to finish off Confed Cup job

Kaizer Chiefs travel to Madagascar for Saturday’s Caf Confederation Cup second round‚ second leg tie against ASSM Elgeco Plus in buoyant mood after back-to-back wins.

Amakhosi will take comfort in the knowledge that they registered a clean sheet in the first leg meeting against the unheralded Madagascans.

Two late goals from Leonardo Castro saw Chiefs claim a 3-0 first in Durban which history suggests will be enough to advance to the play-off round.

South African clubs have played six previous Caf club competition ties in Madagascar and lost only once when Bidvest Wits were beaten 2-0 by AS Adema in 2011.

And just last year SuperSport United showed Chiefs the way when they defeated Elgeco Plus in the Confederation Cup‚ drawing 0-0 on the Indian Ocean island and claiming a 2-1 home victory.

Only twice before in 25 years has a South African side given up a 3-0 first leg advantage.