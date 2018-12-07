Bakgaga to work as a unit

Baroka are on the verge of making history by winning their first-ever piece of silverware in the Telkom Knockout final tomorrow.

But the Limpopo side face a sizeable hurdle in getting past Soweto giants Orlando Pirates when the sides do battle in the at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium (6pm).

Baroka, who go into the game as underdogs, say they have prepared well for the on-song Pirates, who no doubt will be on the attack come tomorrow.

So what do Bakgaga have up their sleeve?

"We have to work as a unit and if we are going to start segregating sections [of our play] we are not going to stop whatever has been said about Pirates," said Baroka's assistant coach Bushy Moloi.

"We are able to do that (beat Pirates) when we are united like we have been. We are able to display our abilities and talent because we are a solid team.

"This is the first time we are playing in the final, so it is also our learning curving moving forward because if we win on Saturday we go into Africa.

"That actually motivates us a lot to do more for the country. We will be able to stop Pirates with all their cylinders if we work as a unit," he said.