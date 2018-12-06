Bakgaga can end Limpopo cup drought

The last time Orlando Pirates faced a Limpopo team in a domestic cup final, the Buccaneers were on the winning side.

Pirates defeated Leopards 3-1 in the Nedbank Cup decider seven years ago at Mbombela Stadium. It completed a big week for Pirates, who had won the league just a week earlier, on May 21 2011.

Bucs' win was a big loss for Limpopo, though, because it denied the province its first final win.

Leopards were a National First Division team at the time. With the likes of Tiyani Mabunda, who's now with Mamelodi Sundowns, and current Polokwane City duo Rodney Ramagalela and Edgar Manaka, they tried in vain to stop Pirates, who were under the guidance of Dutchman Ruud Krol.

Pirates were represented by the likes of late goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa and Mark Mayambela, who's now with Chippa United.

Mayambela told Sowetan yesterday that Leopards weren't so disappointed with the loss after the match, being an NFD team that fell just short against one of the country's biggest teams.