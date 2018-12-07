Will it be Soweto or Limpopo?

Why Pirates will win.

A single glance at the CV of Milutin Sredojevic is enough to prove that those questioning whether the Serbian is really the supremo in the Pirates technical team know not what they speak of.

The tactician, affectionately known as Micho, has left an indelible mark everywhere he has coached and it is long overdue that he bags his maiden title at Pirates.

He has won three league titles with SC Villa Kampala in Uganda and five league crowns with Saint-George of Ethiopia.

Sredojevic has meticulously built a formidable team that is a far-cry from the one that had teething problems at this time last year.

During his first stint in 2006 at Pirates, he took the team to the CAF Champions League semifinals, where they lost to SC Sfaxien. It has been a long time coming but now it's Micho's time to bring home his first title in SA with the TKO.

Why Baroka will win

Never write off any team in a cup final.

I understand why many would pick Pirates to beat Baroka in the Telkom Knockout final tomorrow.

Bucs have been rather impressive this term, so they look like a safe bet.

I've also heard a lot about Bucs wanting it more, because they are in their fifth season without silverware.

But I'm saying don't get ahead of yourself, even if the odds are stacked against Baroka.

Who in their right minds would write off a team that knocked out Mamelodi Sundowns in the quarterfinals stage?

Have we also suddenly forgotten that Bidvest Wits, the defending champions, exited at the semifinals stage, thanks to Baroka?

Pirates are clear favourites, but I also know Bakgaga have not conceded a goal in this tournament.

The pressure is on Pirates.