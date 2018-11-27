Tlolane prays MDC run can help him win first-team place

Polokwane City's jersey No10 Puleng Tlolane feels the MultiChoice Diski Challenge (MDC) has prepared him well to fight for his place in the first team.

While he's been finding it difficult to break into the starting line-up in the first team, Tlolane, 27, has been one of the best players in the MDC this season.

The Rise and Shine's forgotten striker has netted six goals in the reserve league.

"It's been very tough for me. I do not know why I am not playing in the first team, but what I know is that the MDC has helped to regain my confidence. I can say that I am ready to return to the first team and fight for my place," Tlolane told Sowetan.

After three weeks of inaction due to the Fifa break and their Telkom Knockout non-involvement, Polokwane coach Josef Vukusic may be tempted to turn to Tlolane when the league resumes tonight as they host Cape Town City at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium (7.30pm).