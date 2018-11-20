City keen to win MDC for Tshehla
Polokwane City's MultiChoice Diski Challenge (MDC) coach Machete Moloto is determined to win the reserve league title to honour the late first-team defender, Mohau Tshehla.
Polokwane are second on the MDC standings on 16 points, three adrift of leaders Cape Town City.
Tshehla was killed in a tragic car accident in February. The defender was Bafana Bafana ace Percy Tau's older brother.
"Winning the MDC would be a fitting way to pay respect to Mohau. Even this win against Baroka is for him because he played his first match in City colours against the same team we beat today [on Sunday]," said Moloto in the wake of their 2-1 win over Bakgaga at the weekend.
The tactician's dream of winning the MDC is also motivated by an overseas trip, which is an incentive for clinching the reserve league championship.
"We want to get this overseas trip because we feel it would help our players in terms of exposure. It would also help them not suffer from stage fright when they ascend to the first team," noted Moloto.
In their win over provincial rivals Baroka, their attack was spearheaded by forgotten senior team striker Puleng Tlolane. He netted Polokwane's second goal, his sixth in the MDC this season.
"We are helping Puleng to regain his form and confidence. We hope to see him returning to his old form with the first team. The boy is working very hard and is a good example to the youngsters in our team," Moloto said.
MDC results
Chiefs 0, Pirates 1; FS Stars 1, Celtic 2; CPT City 0, Chippa 0; Baroka 1, PLK City 2; Sundowns 2, SuperSport 2; AmaZulu 1, Arrows 2; Maritzburg 6, Leopards 1; Highlands 1, Wits 0.