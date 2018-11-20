City keen to win MDC for Tshehla

Polokwane City's MultiChoice Diski Challenge (MDC) coach Machete Moloto is determined to win the reserve league title to honour the late first-team defender, Mohau Tshehla.

Polokwane are second on the MDC standings on 16 points, three adrift of leaders Cape Town City.

Tshehla was killed in a tragic car accident in February. The defender was Bafana Bafana ace Percy Tau's older brother.

"Winning the MDC would be a fitting way to pay respect to Mohau. Even this win against Baroka is for him because he played his first match in City colours against the same team we beat today [on Sunday]," said Moloto in the wake of their 2-1 win over Bakgaga at the weekend.