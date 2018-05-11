Tlolane struggling to cope with teammate Tshehla's death

Polokwane City forward Puleng Tlolane says he can’t help but just lie awake at night and think about his late friend and teammate, Mogau Tshehla.

It’s been three months since Tshehla, 26, perished in a car accident in Kwaggafontein, Mpumalanga.

For Tlolane, though, he’s had difficulties accepting Tshehla’s passing.

"He wasn’t just a teammate, but also a very good friend to me. Everyday I think about him and that's why I thought of a way to honour him in our last game of the season," Tlolane told SowetanLIVE.