Tlolane struggling to cope with teammate Tshehla's death
Polokwane City forward Puleng Tlolane says he can’t help but just lie awake at night and think about his late friend and teammate, Mogau Tshehla.
It’s been three months since Tshehla, 26, perished in a car accident in Kwaggafontein, Mpumalanga.
For Tlolane, though, he’s had difficulties accepting Tshehla’s passing.
"He wasn’t just a teammate, but also a very good friend to me. Everyday I think about him and that's why I thought of a way to honour him in our last game of the season," Tlolane told SowetanLIVE.
Tlolane, whose side face Chippa United at Old Peter Mokaba Stadium tomorrow, will wear special boots engraved with Tshehla’s name and the date he died, February 12 2018.
Tlolane and Tshehla hit it off when the latter joined Rise and Shine from his hometown club Witbank Spurs in January last year.
“You know, when players arrive at a new team, they have this thing that, ‘eish, I’ve been watching these guys on TV’ and they become scared.
"So when he arrived, our friendship started at training and we were in the same team during small sided games," Tlolane continued.
"I saw that he was a good player and person. From there, we were together until the last day. It's hard for me to believe that he’s gone. It hurts me that he’s no longer here… may his soul rest in peace," Tlolane added.
Meanwhile, the Limpopo side will be looking for victory against the Chilli Boys, which would see them avoid the PSL Promotion/Relegation PlayOffs and secure their status in the topflight.
The club’s spokesman Vusi Ntimane confirmed that there will be free entrance for their fans.
"We are giving free entrance to fans in a bid to thank them for their continuous support. We appreciate every single fan," he said.