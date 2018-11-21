Mixed results for PSL stars in qualifiers
With the penultimate round of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers played at the weekend, Gomolemo Motshwane looks at the top-performing Absa Premiership players in the competition
Denis Onyango (Uganda, 13 points, Group L)
The 2016 CAF Goalkeeper of the Year continues to be a pillar for Uganda and has led them to 2019 Afcon in emphatic fashion in their 1-0 win over Cape Verde.
Virgil Vries (Namibia, 8 points, Group K)
While he plays second fiddle to Itumeleng Khune at Kaizer Chiefs, for Namibia Vries is the undisputed number one. In their goalless draw against Guinea-Bissau, Vries was able to keep out the opposition attack. Nambia are now second in Group K with eight points. Namibia face Zambia in their final match.
Edmilson Dove and Elias Pelembe (Mozambique, 7 points, Group K)
Dove, the versatile Cape Town City defender, played a key role in the win that kept his nation in contention for an Afcon spot. Mozambique secured a hard-fought 1-0 win over Zambia at the weekend. They are now third in the group with seven points and still in with a fighting chance. Pelembe may not be playing regularly at Wits but for The Mambas he is their evergreen skipper. They face Guinea-Bissau in last match.
Anthony Laffor (Liberia, 7 points, Group G)
Sundowns' Laffor played in the tense match at the weekend against Zimbabwe where they emerged 1-0 victors.
Liberia are now second, and still in with a chance in the group behind Zimbabwe on eight points. Liberia face DRC in their final match.