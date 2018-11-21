Mixed results for PSL stars in qualifiers

With the penultimate round of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers played at the weekend, Gomolemo Motshwane looks at the top-performing Absa Premiership players in the competition

Denis Onyango (Uganda, 13 points, Group L)

The 2016 CAF Goalkeeper of the Year continues to be a pillar for Uganda and has led them to 2019 Afcon in emphatic fashion in their 1-0 win over Cape Verde.

Virgil Vries (Namibia, 8 points, Group K)

While he plays second fiddle to Itumeleng Khune at Kaizer Chiefs, for Namibia Vries is the undisputed number one. In their goalless draw against Guinea-Bissau, Vries was able to keep out the opposition attack. Nambia are now second in Group K with eight points. Namibia face Zambia in their final match.