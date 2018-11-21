Banyana must guard against complacency

It goes without saying that beating Nigeria in their opening match of the Africa Women's Cup of Nations (Afcon) massively boosted Banyana Banyana's confidence.

But SA must avoid complacency when they take on Equatorial Guinea in their second Group B encounter at the Cape Coast Stadium tonight (8.30pm SA time).

A win for Desiree Ellis's charges will secure them a berth in the semifinals of the tournament, before their ultimate group encounter against Zambia on Saturday.

Only the top two finishers in both groups advance to the last four. SA and Zambia are tied on three points in Group B, with Zambia leading by virtue of a superior goal difference after annihilating Equatorial Guinea 5-0 in their opener, while Banyana managed a 1-0 win over the Super Falcons.