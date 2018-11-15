Onyango can smell the Afcon berth

Although his main aim is to qualify for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon), Uganda and Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper Denis Onyango feels that doing so without conceding a goal would add a delicious punch line to it.

The Ugandan Cranes have had one of the most impressive qualifying campaigns where they are top of Group L with 10 points from four games - without conceding a goal.

Onyango's team need just a point from their clash with Cape Verde to book their flight to the tournament in Cameroon next year.

"At the moment we are leading with 10 points, and although we need only one point we will go for three because we are playing at home," he told Sowetan.

"Another clean sheet would do the trick, which would mean we qualify.

"As a goalkeeper I don't like to concede and I am pleased that we have not allowed in any goal so far. I want to keep it that way."

South Africans still have nightmares of the Cape Verde, who ran riot over Bafana with back-to-back wins in the World Cup qualifiers last year.