Onyango can smell the Afcon berth
Although his main aim is to qualify for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon), Uganda and Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper Denis Onyango feels that doing so without conceding a goal would add a delicious punch line to it.
The Ugandan Cranes have had one of the most impressive qualifying campaigns where they are top of Group L with 10 points from four games - without conceding a goal.
Onyango's team need just a point from their clash with Cape Verde to book their flight to the tournament in Cameroon next year.
"At the moment we are leading with 10 points, and although we need only one point we will go for three because we are playing at home," he told Sowetan.
"Another clean sheet would do the trick, which would mean we qualify.
"As a goalkeeper I don't like to concede and I am pleased that we have not allowed in any goal so far. I want to keep it that way."
South Africans still have nightmares of the Cape Verde, who ran riot over Bafana with back-to-back wins in the World Cup qualifiers last year.
Uganda, on the other hand, have done a better job of neutralising the islanders, having beaten them 1-0 in the first round last year.
"Cape Verde also need a win so that they can have a chance in their last game against Lesotho at home," the Mamelodi Sundowns first-choice stopper said.
"We are not looking to leave it to the last group game. We want to take advantage of our home games."
Tanzania are second in the group with five points while Cape Verde follow with four points and Lesotho are bottom with two.
Uganda's French coach S�bastien Desabre has built on the foundation laid by Orlando Pirates mentor Milutin "Micho" Sredojevic, who guided the East Africans to their first Afcon qualification in 32 years last year.
They are now close to a second successive one.