Kerr's ambition is to make Leopards best

New Black Leopards coach Dylan Kerr was chuffed to see his charges beat their provincial foes Polokwane City 3-2 in a friendly match at the Old Peter Mokaba yesterday.

Kerr, 51, was confirmed as Joel Masutha's successor on Monday. The English coach takes his first training session today, prioritising saving the Venda-based outfit from relegation.

Speaking to Sowetan yesterday, Kerr sounded excited about what he saw in the friendly against City. However, the man who used to be Sammy Troughton's deputy at Mpumalanga Black Aces knows friendlies can be deceiving.

"I watched the team playing the friendly against Polokwane today [yesterday] but I was not in charge. The boys won 3-2. The players looked sharp and determined.

"They came back twice. I liked their character but I know it can be a false impression because it's still early and it was not a competitive game. I need to see more and be closer to them."

Lidoda Duvha are 14th on the table, having amassed only nine points in 11 matches. Kerr wants to help the club move away from the relegation threat, aiming to stamp his authority in his first four games to safeguard his future.