Baroka target their first cup final

Veteran Baroka FC defender Thabiso Semenya admits that for many players in his team, their next match against Wits will be the biggest of their careers.

Bakgaga are set to face the defending Telkom Knockout champions in the semifinal of the competition on Sunday (3pm). The Polokwane outfit are looking forward to rewriting their history by reaching their first cup final.

While R4m is up for grabs in the competition, lifting the trophy would mean so much more for the club that was founded in 2007.

The 36-year-old Semenya has urged his young troops to play the game of their lives at the Peter Mokaba Stadium.

"The main thing is about imparting the knowledge of being at this stage [of the competition] and to let them know that this is the final before the final.

"The mission of the team is to go to the final. Wits has a reputation when it comes to cups, so it will be a tough match."

Wits, who won the title after a 1-0 win over Bloemfontein Celtic last year, are among the in-form teams in the PSL.