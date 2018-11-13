Axed Eymael to remain in SA and look for new club
Luc Eymael may have vacated his position as Free State Stars head coach but the Belgian-born mentor still likes it in SA after conceding his priority was to remain in the Premier Soccer League.
Yesterday, Eymael confirmed his departure from Stars, explaining the decision as a "mutual separation".
The former Polokwane City mentor was the second PSL coaching casualty on the day after Black Leopards' Joel Masutha resigned.
With Eymael admitting he wants to continue working in the PSL and given the norm of recycling coaches among local clubs, it won't be a surprise if Leopards turn to him to replace Masutha.
"We've parted ways in good terms. It's over. it's a mutual separation. My priority is to remain in SA. I appreciate a lot of things in this country. I have to analyse offers. I have received different offers from various countries but I will wait and see if I get any from SA teams," Eymael told Sowetan yesterday.
"I think it was the best moment to leave. I will always be grateful to this club for giving me the opportunity. We had to show each other mutual respect. It's part of soccer life. When you get a lot of points you are a good coach but when you lose you're no more a good coach."
Eymael's exit came in the wake of a poor run by the club.
The Bethlehem-based side won only one of their past five league matches, with two losses and two draws.
The Belgian's last match in charge was their 1-0 home defeat to SuperSport United at the weekend. The loss came three days after their 3-1 thumping by Mamelodi Sundowns away.
"Me personally, I never relegated any team. So it was not a question of panicking," said Eymael.
The outgoing Stars coach had inspired the club to their first silverware in nearly 24 years, clinching the Nedbank Cup last season.
Their Ke Yona triumph saw them qualify for the CAF Confederation Cup for the first time this year.
"The only thing I am disappointed about is that I will no longer go to the Confed Cup. I like these continental competitions and it would have been a wonderful experience to coach Stars there," said Eymael.