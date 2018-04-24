Arrows wary of wounded Chiefs

With the dust having hardly settled after their fans went on the rampage, Kaizer Chiefs have to pick themselves up to face Golden Arrows tonight.

As Amakhosi begin life after Steve Komphela, they are at the lowest point in their history after three seasons without any silverware.

Komphela's fate was sealed after they lost 2-0 to crash out of the Nedbank Cup semifinal at the hands of Free State Stars at the weekend.

The criminal behaviour of the fans, who left a trail of destruction, has left a bitter taste in the mouth.

The police are expected to deploy a large contingent at the Princess Magogo Stadium (7.30pm) as a precaution to avoid more ugly scenes.

Chiefs confirmed that assistant coach Patrick Mabedi and youth coach Arthur Zwane will be in charge for the three remaining games.

Chiefs still have to play Maritzburg at FNB Stadium on Saturday and Ajax Cape Town at the Cape Town Stadium on May 12.

The players will in effect be playing for their jobs after the management vowed to make sweeping changes in the off-season.

Arrows coach Clinton Larsen will be looking to inflict more misery on them: "Look, for us the objective is clear, we need to try to secure a top-eight spot and for that to happen we need the points," Larsen said.

"It will be a challenge because it's difficult to know what to expect under a different coach.

There is no way of knowing. After all this is Kaizer Chiefs we are talking about."