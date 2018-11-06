Troughton speaks on sudden departure

One of the National First Division's (NFD) seasoned coaches Sammy Troughton has explained why he opted to leave Witbank Spurs for a technical director's role at their provincial rivals TS Sporting barely two weeks after joining Siyavutha.

Troughton, pictured, had joined Spurs in the middle of last month and only lasted two matches before accepting Sporting's offer on Friday.

The former University of Pretoria coach will work closely with head coach Benson Mhlongo at his new club.

"I did not have a contract with Spurs. I just came to help the team and then I got a call from Sporting. It was easy to accept their offer because I had no contract at Spurs," he told Sowetan yesterday.

"At the end of the day, Sporting's offer was more attractive than what I was doing at Spurs. Maybe Spurs were still in a process to give me a real contract. I saw on social media Spurs CEO [Freddy Mapulane] saying they released me from my contract.

"I do not know what he's talking about."

He hopes he'll have a fruitful relationship with Mhlongo, insisting he was not after his job as head coach.

The tactician had guided struggling Siyavutha to a win and a draw. He has now joined a Sporting team who aim to win automatic promotion. They are two points behind leaders Stellenbosch.

NFD results

Richards Bay 0, Galaxy 0; Cosmos 1, Ubuntu 1; AmaTuks 0, Stellenbosch 3; Ajax 2, Kings 2; Sporting 2, Umoya 0; Eagles 1, Maccabi 2; Uthongathi 1, Mbombela 1; Tshakhuma 1, Spurs 0