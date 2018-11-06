ANC won't reconfigure tripartite alliance - NEC

The ANC national executive committee (NEC) holds a strong view that there is no need to reconfigure the tripartite alliance.

The alliance is between the ANC, the SACP and Cosatu as well as SA National Civic Organisation (Sanco).

Sowetan understands that during a special NEC meeting on Saturday, a political education team led by David Masondo presented a document on the reconfiguration of the alliance and meeting debated it.

"We were very clear at the meeting that the ANC remain the leader of the alliance. We will not agree to a situation where we share power equally otherwise they must contest power," an NEC member who attended the meeting said.