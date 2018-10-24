Arrows, Stars clash in hunt for points

After they both crashed out of the Telkom knockout in the first round at the weekend, Free State Stars and Golden Arrows will be eager to find immediate solace when they face-off in the league's only midweek match at Goble Park tonight (7.30pm).

Stars bowed out of the Telkom KO after a 1-0 home defeat to reigning champions of this competition Bidvest Wits while Arrows were knocked out by losing 2-0 to Baroka away.

Having been rested against Baroka, in-form attacking midfielder Siboniso Conco, 22, has pledged his determination to aid Abafana Bes'thende return to winning ways against Ea Lla Koto in Bethlehem. The lad from Empangeni has already started six league outings this season.

"I was not part of the team that played against Baroka because the coach opted for other players who had not been getting game time.

"We have already forgotten about the Telkom Cup heartbreak. As an attacking player, my aim is always to score and create goals,'' Conco told Sowetan yesterday.