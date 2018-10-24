Arrows, Stars clash in hunt for points
After they both crashed out of the Telkom knockout in the first round at the weekend, Free State Stars and Golden Arrows will be eager to find immediate solace when they face-off in the league's only midweek match at Goble Park tonight (7.30pm).
Stars bowed out of the Telkom KO after a 1-0 home defeat to reigning champions of this competition Bidvest Wits while Arrows were knocked out by losing 2-0 to Baroka away.
Having been rested against Baroka, in-form attacking midfielder Siboniso Conco, 22, has pledged his determination to aid Abafana Bes'thende return to winning ways against Ea Lla Koto in Bethlehem. The lad from Empangeni has already started six league outings this season.
"I was not part of the team that played against Baroka because the coach opted for other players who had not been getting game time.
"We have already forgotten about the Telkom Cup heartbreak. As an attacking player, my aim is always to score and create goals,'' Conco told Sowetan yesterday.
"I've had a promising start to the season and that gives me confidence going into this game. My desire is to contribute and make sure we get maximum points. We know that Stars are dangerous at Goble Park but we have a plan and we will do more talking on the field.''
After their cup elimination by Bakgaga, Arrows tactician Clinton Larsen indicated that some of his fringe players did not impress him while others raised their hands.
"We got a lot of information from this exercise [against Baroka] as some players showed they are closer to selection while others still have some way to go. We are now looking forward to being competitive in the league," said Larsen.
Stars are ninth on the Absa Premiership standings on 11 points, one ahead of
10th-placed Arrows.