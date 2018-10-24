Amakhosi recover from injury scare

Kaizer Chiefs are intent on making up for the humiliation they suffered at the hands of Orlando Pirates, who thrashed the Glamour Boys 3-1 in the last Soweto derby.

The last time SA witnessed the football spectacle, back in March, Bucs were triumphant. Chiefs were still coached by Steve Komphela.

But things have changed since that encounter, with Italian Giovanni Solinas having come in to replace Komphela while Pirates have upgraded their playing personnel with up to 11 players.

Chiefs spokesperson Vina Maphosa has conceded that the last derby still leaves a bitter taste at Naturena. "That is a big factor, we don't want a draw but we also don't want to lose," Maphosa said. "[Now] ... we want to show our supporters that there is a turnaround happening and we are coming back to winning ways."

Maphosa said Siyabonga Ngezana, Dumisani Zuma, Leonardo Castro, Wiseman Meyiwa and Khama Billiat will be back from injuries.