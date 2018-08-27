South African attacking midfielder Kurt Abrahams has joined Percy Tau in the Belgian second division after he signed for Westerlo from top-flight Sint Truiden.

The 21-year old Abrahams‚ who has seen limited opportunities at his former club where he has not kicked a ball since February‚ decided to drop down a division to reignite his career and is looking forward to getting back on the pitch.

“I’m still young‚ so I still have a lot of things that can improve‚ but I also have all my qualities‚” Abrahams said.

“First I want to get to know the team better and then to grow together. I have been with Sint Truiden for a long time so it was a bit scary to come here.

“I didn’t know anyone in the club‚ but everyone has taken good care of me. The first training session was also perfect.”

Abrahams did not play locally after being sent straight to Belgium by representative Colin Gie and made his debut for Sint Truiden in April 2017‚ netting a hat-trick against Mechelen a month later to show his potential.

He made just eight appearances all of last season though.

The 21-year-old can play anywhere across the forward line or behind the main striker.

Abrahams could make his Westerlo debut against OH Leuven on Friday night and his new club is coached by Bob Peeters who briefly was in charge of Lokeren when Ayanda Patosi was there.

Westerlo is the club that gave opportunities to former U23 and Bafana Bafana defender Jeffrey Ntuka and midfielder Masilo Modubi.