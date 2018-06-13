Players that need to turn the corner in 2018/19

The end of the PSL season presents an opportunity for footballers to reflect on the direction their respective careers have taken. Tiyani wa ka Mabasa picks up five players who have been given many opportunities over the past few years but have still not delivered

Menzi Masuku (Bloemfontein Celtic)

Four years ago, the 25-year-old made a grand entrance to the PSL with a rocket of a goal for Orlando Pirates against SuperSport United that was voted the PSL 2014/15 Goal of the Season. That season, he scored four goals in five games.

Fast-forward to 2018 and he's not really lived up to expectations despite his immense talent. Since then he's moved from Pirates to Chippa and then to Celtic. He represented South Africa at the Rio 2016 Olympics.

Donald Makondelela (Polokwane City)

The 26-year-old played just one match for Rise and Shine this past season, but more had been expected from him after arriving from Pirates.

He had a good start at Baroka a few seasons ago, who sold him to Pirates. Bucs then loaned him out to Chippa, where things didn't work out for him and on his return, Pirates moved him to City.

Innocent Nemukondeni (Clubless)

By the start of the 2017/18 season, he was at Ajax Cape Town, but played just four times for the Urban Warriors.

Nemukondeni, 26, then switched to Celtic on a two-and-a-half-year deal in January, but was let go just after a couple of months.

His agent Gerald Baloyi of Vodia Players Management said the reason for his release by Celtic was because he was not in the coach's plans.

Simphiwe Mtsweni (Clubless)

Five years ago he was a Kaizer Chiefs player, but now he's without a club having been to Chippa United, Free State Stars and AmaZulu without success. The left-back, who was groomed at Stars of Africa youth academy, was once tipped by his mentor Farouk Khan to make it big.

Mahlatse Makudubela (Chippa United)

The 28-year-old is with the Chilli Boys but played just one match in the 2017/18 campaign. Since 2013, the winger has been with Platinum Stars (33 games), Arrows (7) and Pirates (6). In five seasons, he has made 47 appearances.

He's not getting any younger and will have to pull up his socks in the new season.