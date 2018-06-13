Ayanda Gcaba leads exodus as Orlando Pirates overhaul team

Long-serving Orlando Pirates players could be leading the mass exodus expected to happen at the club.

Defender Ayanda Gcaba's departure after six years with the Buccaneers has already been confirmed by his management company, ProSport International.

Bucs announced nine new signings including the likes of Brilliant Khuzwayo, Linda Mntambo and Kudakwashe Mahachi, but are yet to confirm the list of those that have been deemed surplus to requirements.

Sowetan, however, has been informed that there would be some high-profile, long-

serving players who would be on their way out.

Gcaba, 32, who joined Pirates from Free State Stars in 2012, spent the second half of the season on loan at Platinum Stars, who have since been relegated to the National First Division.

Thabo Matlaba and Mpho Makola, who also both joined from Ea Lla Koto six years ago, could also be shipped out.

Matlaba, 30, and Makola, 32, have been linked with Bidvest Wits, but this remains just a rumour.

Ghanaian forward Bernard Morrison, who has failed to make an impression since arriving from AS Vita a couple of seasons ago, is also linked with an exit.

In two seasons, the 25-year-old has scored four goals in 23 appearances for Pirates and could be axed sooner rather than later.

Midfield workhorse Issa Sarr could also make way for the newcomers, and he's thought to be on Black Leopards' radar.

Left-back Marc van Heerden could also be on the list of those leaving, as is midfielder Thamsanqa Sangweni, who had a

low-key season after arriving from Chippa United.