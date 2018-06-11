The best of the best from the 2017/18 PSL season

Following the conclusion of the 2017/18 PSL season, Sowetan picks the league's best XI.

Goalkeeper:Itumeleng Khune (Kaizer Chiefs)

Bafana Bafana's number one was the main reasons Chiefs finished with the best defence in the league (22 goals conceded).

He kept 20 clean sheets in 35 matches in all competitions.

Right back: Nyiko Mobbie (Free State Stars)

Not much has been said about him, probably because he plays for an unfashionable club, but he was impressive in his 30 appearances in all competitions with Ea Lla Koto.

He has been linked with a move to Chiefs.

Centre back: Siyanda Xulu (Maritzburg United)

On leaving Chiefs last year, he was despondent to say the least, because he rarely played for the club. But he will definitely look back on the past campaign with some level of satisfaction, having played 38 matches. Maritzburg finished with the second best defence in the league behind Chiefs and Xulu was one of their standout performers in their best season, having finished fourth.

Centre back: Daniel Cardoso (Kaizer Chiefs)

By the start of the season he was not even guaranteed a place in Chiefs' starting line- up, but to his credit he's been solid as part of the league's best defence. Proving his worth, he played 37 matches.

Left back: Innocent Maela (Orlando Pirates)

For his first season, the left back deserves a pat on the back. With 26 appearances, he's done well for the Buccaneers and after spending about six years in the National First Division, the 25-year-old is making up for lost time.

Attacking midfielder (right): Siphesihle Ndlovu (Maritzburg United)

In only his second season, the 21-year-old was a marvel to watch for the Team of Choice, getting into the national team. If he stays grounded, he's got a very bright future in the game. On picking up the PSL player of the month award for January, he became Maritzburg's first player to do so and went on to collect a couple more at the PSL Awards, including Young Player of the Season.

Central midfielder: Tiyani Mabunda (Mamelodi Sundowns)

If you were to take players to war, you wouldn't leave him behind. "Shuga" fights for every ball and left a huge impression on his mentor, Pitso Mosimane. "He is unbelievable. He cuts so many balls in the midfield. He steals so many balls and he plays them forward," Mosimane said during the season.

Central midfielder: Musa Nyatama (Orlando Pirates)

With six man-of-the-match awards - more than any other player - he played his heart out for Bucs. "Musalinho" was immense for Pirates, even though they fell short in their league title chase.

Attacking midfielder (left): Lebohang Maboe (Maritzburg)

The winger had an impressive season, with five goals and seven assists in 38 games.

Forward: Percy Tau (Sundowns)

By the far the best player in the League and he's backed up by some impressive numbers. In 35 domestic matches, he contributed 13 goals and 16 assists.

He was named PSL Footballer of the Season.

Forward: Rodney Ramagalela (Polokwane City)

He shared the league's top scorer award with Tau and his goals helped a struggling Rise and Shine retain their top-flight status.

BENCH

Richard Ofori, Bevan Fransman (both Maritzburg), Thabo Nodada (Cape Town City) Thembinkosi Lorch (Pirates), Hlompho Kekana, Themba Zwane, Khama Billiat (all Sundowns).

COACH: Pitso Mosimane.