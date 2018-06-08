It’s finally been confirmed: Robert Marawa is back at the SABC and will host two radio sports shows in a historic simulcast broadcast‚ setting off a wave of reaction on social media.

The provocative radio host will be on both Metro FM and Radio 2000 between 6pm and 8pm from Monday to Friday.

SABC confirmed the news early in the morning – and‚ unsurprisingly‚ there was still a large reaction on Twitter and not just from Marawa’s supporters but also industry colleagues.

The 45-year-old returns to SABC a year after leaving the Auckland Park based radio station following a contractual disagreement.

