Twitter reacts to Robert Marawa's return to the airwaves
It’s finally been confirmed: Robert Marawa is back at the SABC and will host two radio sports shows in a historic simulcast broadcast‚ setting off a wave of reaction on social media.
The provocative radio host will be on both Metro FM and Radio 2000 between 6pm and 8pm from Monday to Friday.
SABC confirmed the news early in the morning – and‚ unsurprisingly‚ there was still a large reaction on Twitter and not just from Marawa’s supporters but also industry colleagues.
The 45-year-old returns to SABC a year after leaving the Auckland Park based radio station following a contractual disagreement.
Here’s how football fans reacted to the news…
So @robertmarawa to host a sports radio show on two radio stations at the same time #RobertMarawa @METROFMSA @Radio2000ZA @ChampionSAfrica #MediaShowAfrica https://t.co/SIXqTSGerX— Media Show (@MediaShowAfrica) June 8, 2018
Pitso Mosimane right now #RobertMarawa pic.twitter.com/SH950XJYHK— Itumeleng Seleke (@Selektah12) June 8, 2018
Dear DJs: With all his years & success on radio, #RobertMarawa ALWAYS respects his listeners. No matter how annoying they may be.— Miss Lelo (@MsLeloB) July 11, 2013
Welcome back Rob.Your first interview should be with the new kaizer chiefs coach Zidane..#robertmarawa@vha_po pic.twitter.com/2bx3DWZPbu— Tshifhiwa.LoraniMatodzi (@TshifhiwaLorani) June 8, 2018
Y'all can go ahead and caption this .... @robertmarawa @TandoManana #100days pic.twitter.com/jVethSgcKe— Tracksuit (@ThabisoMosia) June 8, 2018
https://twitter.com/ThabisoMosia/status/1005044348579393536
ENDS
Source: TMG Digital.