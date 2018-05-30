No bonuses or salary increases for employees at municipality that perform poorly in KwaZulu-Natal.

This is the reality facing errant provincial municipalities‚ in line with the KZN cooperative governance and traditional affairs department’s “Operation Bounce Back” campaign.

This stern warning was issued by KZN cooperative governance and traditional affairs MEC Nomusa Dube-Ncube during a media briefing in Durban on Wednesday.

She was speaking following municipal audit outcomes from Auditor-General Kimi Makwethu’s national municipal audit report for the 2016/17 financial year.

Makwethu painted a bleak picture of the financial situation of municipalities in the country‚ with his report revealing that the expenditure budget for the municipal sphere in the 2016/17 was R362.13-billion.