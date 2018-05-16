2nd half score update: Barcelona takes a lead over Sundowns
Barcelona took a comfortable 3-1 second half lead over Mamelodi Sundowns in the Nelson Mandela Centenary Cup International club friendly at FNB Stadium on Wednesday night.
⚽ Great finish from @LuisSuarez9 ! #SundownsBarça (0-2) pic.twitter.com/hXK56VQ27d— FC Barcelona 🏆🏆 (@FCBarcelona) May 16, 2018
Both Catalan goals were scored by André Gomes, Luis Suarez and Ousmane Dembele as the second half continues.
Sibusiso Vilakazi with a clinical finish from inside the box, opens the scoring for Sundowns.
👏👏 @Dembouz!!! #SundownsBarça pic.twitter.com/75eKUBEGqe— FC Barcelona 🏆🏆 (@FCBarcelona) May 16, 2018
Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde has left superstar forward Lionel Messi out of his starting eleven.
Starting Line-Ups:
Barcelona: Ter Stegen‚ Semedo‚ Rakitić‚ Sergio‚ D Suarez‚ Iniesta‚ L Suarez‚ Dembélé‚ Digne‚ Mina‚ Alena Subs: Cillessen‚ Piqué‚ Messi‚ Coutinho‚ Paulinho‚ Paco Alcácer‚ Jordi Alba‚ S.Roberto‚ André Gomes‚ Aleix Vidal‚ R.de Galarreta and J.Cuenca
Sundowns: Onyango‚ Langerman‚ Ngcongca‚ Soumahoro‚ Arendse‚ Mabunda‚ Kekana‚ Billiat‚ Vilakazi‚ Zwane‚ Tau Subs: Mweene‚ Manyisa‚ Sirino‚ Madisha‚ Zulu‚ Sekotlong‚ Brockie‚ Lebese‚ Morena‚ Ngoma