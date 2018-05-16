Soccer

2nd half score update: Barcelona takes a lead over Sundowns

By Ofentse Ratsie - 16 May 2018 - 19:01
Andres Iniesta of Barcelona FC and Hlompho Kekana of Mamelodi Sundowns during the International Club Friendly match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Barcelona FC at FNB Stadium on May 16, 2018 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Barcelona took a comfortable 3-1 second half lead over Mamelodi Sundowns in the Nelson Mandela Centenary Cup International club friendly at FNB Stadium on Wednesday night.

Both Catalan goals were scored by André Gomes, Luis Suarez and Ousmane Dembele as the second half continues.

Sibusiso Vilakazi with a clinical finish from inside the box, opens the scoring for Sundowns.

Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde has left superstar forward Lionel Messi out of his starting eleven.

Starting Line-Ups:

Barcelona: Ter Stegen‚ Semedo‚ Rakitić‚ Sergio‚ D Suarez‚ Iniesta‚ L Suarez‚ Dembélé‚ Digne‚ Mina‚ Alena Subs: Cillessen‚ Piqué‚ Messi‚ Coutinho‚ Paulinho‚ Paco Alcácer‚ Jordi Alba‚ S.Roberto‚ André Gomes‚ Aleix Vidal‚ R.de Galarreta and J.Cuenca

Sundowns: Onyango‚ Langerman‚ Ngcongca‚ Soumahoro‚ Arendse‚ Mabunda‚ Kekana‚ Billiat‚ Vilakazi‚ Zwane‚ Tau Subs: Mweene‚ Manyisa‚ Sirino‚ Madisha‚ Zulu‚ Sekotlong‚ Brockie‚ Lebese‚ Morena‚ Ngoma

