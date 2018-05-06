Mamelodi Sundowns' inability to take advantage of an early lead‚ and especially left-back Tebogo Langerman's error that allowed Wydad Casablanca to equalise‚ left Downs coach Pitso Mosimane a disappointed man after a 1-1 home Champions League draw on Saturday night.

Sundowns took the lead against the 2017 champions in the opening Group C game of 2018 when Badr Gaddarine turned Sibusiso Vilakazi's cross into his own net for a second-minute own goal.

Wydad equalised when speedy winger Mohammed Ounajem put in a cross after seeming to cross the goalline‚ but keeping the ball in by centimetres‚ and Langerman stopped playing and stood rigid‚ allowing Ismail El Haddad to run through unmarked for a free headed 20th-minute equaliser.

Mosimane said his main stem of frustration was that he knew Wydad‚ struggling in fourth place in the Moroccan league‚ have three big games coming up in 10 days.

With Wydad battling to get back into the 2018-19 Champions League‚ Downs' coach wanted to put them under pressure in Group C.

Asked if he felt the home draw on Saturday had been a point gained‚ or two lost‚ Mosimane said: "To answer your question directly‚ honestly speaking I'm very disappointed with the result.

"Because there is no reason why we should not win this game. I respect our opponents‚ but tonight we should have won the game.

"It's over-elaboration. So many passes. It's OK‚ it's our style of play. We know that they cannot match that.

"But I'm disappointed because I know what's going to happen in Morocco. They will put pressure‚ they will stress the referees‚ they will do everything.

"We needed to kill the game. We made a very‚ very‚ very crucial mistake. Without that mistake how were they going to score?

"So once we have the opportunity‚ seize the opportunity. Because you cannot say‚ 'We took a point off the champions of Africa'. What about the champions of Africa? The game is on the pitch.

"Win this game. We should have won this game. There's no excuse not to win this game.

"Not to say I'm disrespecting. The coach [Faouzi Benzarti] is a big coach. But Sundowns must seize the opportunity."

Mosimane conceded that Wydad were superbly organised‚ and quick‚ simple and devastatingly effective in attack.

"What I can praise is you must give credit to the champions for their organisation. The organisation‚ the tactical discipline.

"When it's a PSL game somebody's going to crack‚ and we could score. This is a Champions League game‚ these are the few best teams in Africa."

Mosimane said he believes Sundowns now have to win one of their three away games to be sure of progressing to the quarterfinals.