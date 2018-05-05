Senior Mamelodi Sundowns officials team led by Yogesh Singh are currently in Spain finalising a deal that will see with the Spanish giants and recently crowned league champions FC Barcelona return to South Africa to play against the Brazilians.

An official announcement is expected to be made soon‚ possibly by club president Patrice Motsepe.

This will be the second meeting between the two sides as they clashed at Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria in 2007 where a star studded Barcelona came from a goal down to beat Sundowns 2-1 in front of a full-house.

On that occasion‚ Barcelona coach Frank Rijkaard paraded superstars like goalkeeper Victor Valdes‚ midfielder Ronaldinho and strikers Samuel Eto’o and Ludovic Giuly but a young Lionel Messi did not make the trip due to contractual issues.

Sundowns goal was scored by Surprise Moriri while Barcelona replied through strikes by Santiago Ezquerro and Marc Crosas in the second half.