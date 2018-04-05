Keegan Ritchie feels at home in midfield

At his two previous clubs - Kaizer Chiefs and SuperSport United - defender Keegan Ritchie found playing opportunities hard to come by.

The limited game time, however, did not hinder Bidvest Wits coach Gavin Hunt to give the 27-year-old a lifeline when he joined the Clever Boys in January.

Ritchie scored his first league goal in the Clever Boys' 2-1 win over Maritzburg United on Tuesday night.

The exquisite free-kick strike will go a long way for him since he broke into the Premiership scene with Moroka Swallows in the 2009/2010 season as a 19-year-old.

Hunt has converted Ritchie from his primary position as a full-back to that of a winger, and the former Amakhosi man is excited about his new midfield role.

"I am adapting to my new midfield position and am excited. I have now played two games in midfield ... obviously it will take one or two more games to be much more comfortable and more match fit," Ritchie said.

"I am loving my time here at Wits. The guys have welcomed me well and I can't complain. I am enjoying my football. I am hoping to take more free-kicks and score more goals for the team."

Ritchie's display against Maritzburg also left his mentor, Hunt, impressed.

The coach feels Ritchie is better suited in midfield, lauding his control of the ball.

"He has always played left-back [at] Chiefs and SuperSport but in my opinion he's a midfielder. He has a great left foot and good balance. He also keeps the ball well," Hunt said.

Wits hope to build on their victory over Maritzburg when they host Nigerian side Enyimba in the last 32 of the CAF Confederation Cup at Bidvest Stadium tomorrow (8pm). "That game against Enyimba is very important. We want to keep going," said Hunt.