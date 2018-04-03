Champions Wits finally break back into the top eight

Finally Bidvest Wits are back in the Absa Premiership's top eight.

But like the champions' arduous path to claw back from their abysmal start, Wits had to fight for every inch of the three points that took them there in Tuesday night's 2-1 Absa Premiership victory against Maritzburg United at Bidvest Stadium.

Keegan Ritchie's free-kick put Wits ahead in the 16th minute, Mohau Mokate equalising for United in the 79th, with Buhle Mkhwanazi restoring the lead in the 85th.

Elias Pelembe had the first shot on target palmed over by Richard Ofori inside the opening 10 minutes.

That set the tone for an opening half where Wits would create the clearcut chances. The Clever Boys mostly closed and kicked Maritzburg's dangerous runners off the ball when they came anywhere near Wits' half.

A rattled United should have responded with some of the same treatment in the other direction, but instead stood off too much when Wits were in possession, making Gavin Hunt's team look the more organised of the two sides, when actually they just had more space.

Wits took the lead from a free-kick. It came from an unexpected source.

Keegan Ritchie, making his second start for Wits having signed in January from SuperSport United, had not scored a PSL goal, which seems strange for a player with a sweet left foot.

Playing in left midfield, and not full-back, Ritchie could not resist a crack when Wits earned a free-kick 33 metres out, and struck it well for the top-left corner, where Darren Keet got a weak touch to help the ball in.

Maritzburg's best chance came from a rare moment where they could get some movement in the claustrophobic environment allowed by their opponents, the referee waving advantage after one of many of Thulani Hlatshwayo's crunching tackles, allowing Lebogang Maboe a cross that Andrea Fileccia volleyed high when the Belgian should have hit the target.

Mostly, though, Wits muscled the chances, both strikers, Lehohonolo Majoro and James Keene, forcing saves from Ofori.

United coach Fadlu Davids responded to being a goal down at the break by bringing on forward Mohau Mokate for one of his three centrebacks, Siyanda Xulu.

Wits stood off Maritzburg more out of possession - though their zonal marking was no less structured and tough to break down - and looked for chances on the break.

Maritzburg's increasingly frustrated young runners could not find their combinations to break down Wits' bus, whose driver had taken the keys out of the ignition and gone for a snack.

Wits were patient looking for chances to exploit, as, with 12 minutes left, left-back Sifiso Hlanti got behind the defence and squared for a free Cole Alexander, who could not beat Ofori.

Leaving the bus stranded on the highway, though, can be a dangerous ploy against a team of pickpockets as young, fearless and fit as United, who score many of their goals late.

They conjured an equaliser from nowhere when Mokate was allowed space in the area to sweep in a cross on the break.

Maritzburg's energy, though, is balanced by inexperience. From Pelembe's corner Buhle Mkhwanazi was allowed up free to deflect a headed winner past Ofori.

Also on Tuesday night: AmaZulu 2-1 Ajax Cape Town