Six PSL stars likely to move

While the PSL has entered its exciting home stretch, some footballers cannot wait for it all to end so they can find a new home. Gomolemo Motshwane looks at those who will likely be forced to seek greener pastures due to limited game time.

Brilliant Khuzwayo (Kaizer Chiefs)

The goalkeeper has dropped numerous hints that he will leave Chiefs when his contract expiries. He has made two appearances this season as Itumeleng Khune has put his niggling injuries behind him.

Khuzwayo has been linked with a move to Orlando Pirates.

Keagan Buchanan (Chiefs)

Since joining Amakhosi in 2016, the attacking midfielder has had nothing but gloom. He has failed to impress coach Steve Komphela and apparently wants out of the club.

His consolation could be that Komphela may leave at the end of the season and he could start on a new slate with a new coach should he stay.

Thamsanqa Gabuza (Orlando Pirates)

The former first-choice striker has struggled to find his way into the Pirates starting XI. The bulldozing forward has made only two appearances this year.

The competition is stiff at Bucs with Justin Shonga and Thabiso Kutumela being preferred by the technical team.

Thamsanqa Sangweni (Pirates)

The central midfielder started his career with a knee injury but after recovery could not make an impact at Pirates.

After some experiments, the technical team has seemingly found its best team with Musa Nyatama as the preferred defensive midfielder.

George Lebese (Mamelodi Sundowns)

The fan favourite at Chiefs has discovered that at Sundowns every player has to earn a place in the starting team. Lebese was forced to lose weight but the fact that coach Pitso Mosimane rotates his team could give the midfielder some hope.

Ben Motshwari (Bidvest Wits)

After forming part of the core team that won Gavin Hunt the league last season, Motshwari has made eight appearances all season.

He came close to following Xola Mlambo out of Wits in January.