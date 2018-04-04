Bidvest Wits kicked Maritzburg United‚ said United coach Fadlu Davids‚ admitting that his young players need to learn to deal with being roughed up after his side’s 2-1 Absa Premiership defeat on Tuesday night.

On a rainy evening at Bidvest Stadium Wits coach Gavin Hunt’s gameplan seemed clear. Whenever third-placed‚ on-form Maritzburg came close to penetrating the Clever Boys’ half they were closed down and physically bullied off the ball.

Siphesihle Ndlovu was particularly targeted‚ with Wits’ Thulani Hlatshwayo and Keegan Ritchie both picking up first-half bookings for rough challenges on the Maritzburg playmaker.

Wits were made to work hard for their victory‚ Ritchie’s 16th-minute free-kick putting them ahead‚ Mohau Mokate equalising in the 79th and Thulani Hlatshwayo heading in from a corner for a winner in the 85th.

“It’s quite disappointing to concede two set pieces. But of course Bidvest had a tactical plan to kick us. That’s where the referee has to stop the game earlier‚” Davids said.

“Sometimes‚ yes‚ you have to follow the rules. But you (also) have to read the game‚ to see‚ ‘Hey‚ this is their plan’.

“Not after the sixth tackle‚ you give the yellow card – you have to stop it earlier.

“But‚ OK‚ we have to be aware of these things that are going to happen. And we have to be better to play through it.”

Davids was asked if that has been the way teams have been dealing with on-form Maritzburg in their last few matches‚ and particularly their on-form Bafana Bafana call-up Ndlovu.

“For the last six games I have a nice game (that I play) with the fourth official. After the first (rough) tackle (on Ndlovu) I tell him‚ ‘That’s number one’.

“And then we get to 17 or 18 in every game. It’s unbelievable.

“You know‚ we have to wait until he breaks a leg‚ and then maybe we take some action.

“We have to protect the players. That’s the most important thing.

“With the conditions we had here tonight we could have had three or four broken legs. But luckily we had players jumping in at the right moment.”

Maritzburg slumped to their first defeat in eight league and cup matches.