Shots were fired early‚ though it was friendly fire made in banter‚ by Kaizer Chiefs’ defender Ramahlwe Mphahlele at Orlando Pirates counterpart Happy Jele in Wednesday’s pre-match Soweto derby press conference.

Pirates and Chiefs meet in form – in second and third place in the Absa Premiership – in Saturday’s derby at FNB Stadium (kickoff: 3.30pm).

Mphahlele joked that Jele was lying when he rolled out the line that Pirates have repeated in recent weeks that the Buccaneers‚ four points behind leaders Mamelodi Sundowns with eight games left‚ are not entertaining thoughts on the title.

“We don’t think about winning the league – it’s all about trying to improve our game‚” Jele said.

“Last season we did not do well‚ finishing in 12th.

"And we are still a work in progress.

“With the new coaches we have had this season there has been a lot to work on.”

Mphahlele said that third-placed Chiefs‚ five points behind Sundowns‚ are definitely thinking about trying to win the title.

“Happy has just come here and lied to you because how can you be in position No. 2 and say that you are not thinking about the league?‚" Mphahlele said.