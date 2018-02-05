How Chiefs turn signings into duds

It's perplexing that Kaizer Chiefs continue to sign players only for them to fall out of favour a few months later.

Over the past couple of seasons, Amakhosi have made signings only for them to warm the bench or soon be disposed of.

The players end up being released or being frustrated on the bench.

While the club signed Leonardo Castro, Kabelo Mahlasela and Siphelele Ntshangase in the January transfer window, it remains to be seen whether they will be constant features of the starting XI.

Below, we look at players who have been signed by Chiefs under coach Steve Komphela, without much success:

Siyanda Xulu (FC Rostov, August 2015)

The former Mamelodi Sundowns defender was one of the high-profile signings made at the start of Komphela's tenure. He lasted only two seasons, and made 10 appearances. He was released on a free transfer to Maritzburg United.

Camaldien Abraw (Free State Stars, August 2015)

The Togolese striker was a firm Komphela favourite before an unexplained change. Abraw made 27 appearances and scored five goals in his only season at Chiefs before being disposed of. He's resurfaced at AmaZulu.

Michelle Katsvairo (from Chicken Inn, July 2016)

The Zimbabwean forward made 14 appearances in his one season at the club before being sent out on loan to Tanzanian club Singida United at the start of the current season.