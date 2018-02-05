How Chiefs turn signings into duds
It's perplexing that Kaizer Chiefs continue to sign players only for them to fall out of favour a few months later.
Over the past couple of seasons, Amakhosi have made signings only for them to warm the bench or soon be disposed of.
The players end up being released or being frustrated on the bench.
While the club signed Leonardo Castro, Kabelo Mahlasela and Siphelele Ntshangase in the January transfer window, it remains to be seen whether they will be constant features of the starting XI.
Below, we look at players who have been signed by Chiefs under coach Steve Komphela, without much success:
Siyanda Xulu (FC Rostov, August 2015)
The former Mamelodi Sundowns defender was one of the high-profile signings made at the start of Komphela's tenure. He lasted only two seasons, and made 10 appearances. He was released on a free transfer to Maritzburg United.
Camaldien Abraw (Free State Stars, August 2015)
The Togolese striker was a firm Komphela favourite before an unexplained change. Abraw made 27 appearances and scored five goals in his only season at Chiefs before being disposed of. He's resurfaced at AmaZulu.
Michelle Katsvairo (from Chicken Inn, July 2016)
The Zimbabwean forward made 14 appearances in his one season at the club before being sent out on loan to Tanzanian club Singida United at the start of the current season.
Edmore Chirambadare (Chicken Inn, July 2016)
The Zimbabwean midfielder has been a perennial benchwarmer this season, making only four appearances this season. Last season he had 22.
William Twala (Chippa United, January 2016)
The winger was brought in to inject pace into the team during that mid-season transfer window. He was used sparingly this season with six appearances. Last season he made 27 appearances, but now he's been sent on loan to Maritzburg.
Lewis Macha (Clube Ferrovi�rio de Maputo, August 2016)
The Zimbabwean striker made only six appearances with the Glamour Boys in his only season with no goal to his name.
Bongolethu Jayiya (from Cape Town City, August 2017)
The midfielder has failed to make an impact at the Soweto club and has only 10 appearances to his name.
Hardly makes the match-day squad.
Keagan Buchanan (from Bloemfontein Celtic, August 2016)
Another midfielder to come to Chiefs and end up not being used. Buchanan has made only six appearances this season.
Enocent Mkhabela (from SuperSport United, August 2015)
The midfielder has the unenviable statistic of never having made an official appearances for Chiefs despite two seasons there. He's at Platinum Stars.