Kaizer Chiefs coach Steve Komphela defends Paez's poor display

By Sazi Hadebe - 04 February 2018 - 13:34
Willard Katsande of Kaizer Chiefs and Gustavo Paez of Kaizer Chiefs mark Sifiso Meyeni of Wits during the Absa Premiership match between Bidvest Wits and Kaizer Chiefs at Bidvest Stadium on February 03, 2018 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Image: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

Kaizer Chiefs coach Steve Komphela could be forced to start with Colombian striker Leonardo Castro and midfielder Siphelele Ntshangase after his side dropped two valuable points in their 1-1 draw with Bidvest Wits at Bidvest Stadium on Saturday night.

Chiefs lost momentum in the title race and they are now seven points behind log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns with 10 matches to go in what has become an absorbing season.

Komphela should take some blame for the draw as he continued to start with off form Venezuelan striker Gustavo Paez and kept Castro and Ntshangase on the bench.

Castro and Ntshangase‚ signed during the transfer window last month‚ came off the bench for the third successive match and nearly won the game for Chiefs.

"It's all about confidence‚" Komphela said in defence of Paez's poor display.

"We need to give him the confidence by giving him service."

But service is exactly what Paez had in this match and should have opened the scoring for Amakhosi early in the first half when he broke free on the left but shot poorly at goal.

Paez's combination with his strike partner Moon‚ who has scored three headers in as many matches for Chiefs‚ has been very poor to say the least but Komphela has nevertheless pressed on with starting them while keeping a hungry-looking Castro waiting on the bench.

With this Moon-Paez combination showing no signs of improving‚ is there a inclination on Komphela's part to start with Castro and Ntshangase in the next match?

"You are always tempted‚" said Komphela.

"We are saying if you start Castro‚ do you put Moon outside? He scored.

"You start with Ntshangase and maybe Shabba (Siphiwe Tshabalala) out‚ that's another dynamic.

"It depends on the game itself but their (Castro and Ntshangase) contribution is quite good."

Komphela spoke of the two new players' match fitness and confidence‚ saying they have improved.

"They are there.

"They can even play more minutes than compared to when they arrived."

Komphela acknowledged the mammoth task ahead now after they fell off the pace following the draws against Wits (1-1) and Sundowns (0-0).

"You have to attack if you want to win the championship‚" he said.

"You have to score goals‚ that's all‚" said Komphela‚ further revealing that perhaps that he might start with Castro and Ntshangase when they face fellow title hopefuls Cape Town City at FNB Stadium on February 17 in their next league match.

